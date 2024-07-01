Assam stops govt docs' private practice

The Medical Education and Research Department under the Government of Assam has issued a directive prohibiting government doctors, including medical college faculty, from practicing in private medical facilities during their assigned duty hours. This action follows the instructions of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a significant move to ensure compliance, the Joint Director of Health Services, Assam, has been tasked with conducting periodic inspections of private clinical establishments. The purpose of these inspections is to verify that government doctors are not practicing at these private facilities during their duty hours.

An official letter highlights the responsibility of private hospitals, nursing homes, and similar establishments in ensuring adherence to these regulations. "The onus of compliance of the provisions shall lie on the private hospitals, nursing homes etc. In case of violations, appropriate action as per provisions of law should be taken against such establishments," the letter states.

To maintain transparency and accountability, the letter mandates that a monthly report of the inspections carried out be submitted to the government. This report should also include recommendations for any necessary actions to be taken.