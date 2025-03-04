The Assam Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has enacted stringent new regulations for the establishment of private universities within the state. The decision, announced at Lok Sewa Bhawan on Tuesday, March 4 aims to reinforce the Assam Private University Act and address growing concerns about irregularities and potential security risks.

A key component of the new regulations is the mandatory requirement for national security clearance prior to the establishment of any private university. Chief Minister Sarma emphasized that mere possession of land and infrastructure would no longer suffice for approval. “Security clearance from a national security perspective is now mandatory for opening a private university in Assam. This clearance will be provided by the Home and Political Departments,” he stated.

Furthermore, the Cabinet has underscored the necessity for private universities to uphold the state’s secular ethos. Institutions found to be directly or indirectly involved in religious conversions will face severe penalties, including the cancellation of their registration. “The universities will have to maintain a secular approach. They will not directly or indirectly engage in any form of religious conversion,” Sarma warned.

These enhanced regulations come amidst scrutiny surrounding the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM), operated by the ERD Foundation. The institution has been implicated in allegations of malpractices. Notably, Mahbubul Haque, founder of ERD Foundation and Chancellor of USTM, is currently in judicial custody following accusations of aiding students in unfair examination practices at the Central Public School in Patharkandi, also under ERD Foundation’s management.