Assam Police on June 13 apprehended an imposter who had been posing as an Army Officer and deceiving local youths in Baihata Chairali. The incident unfolded on 12th June 2023 at approximately 10:30 hrs when a tip-off received by Gajraj Intelligencers led to the swift action by the police.

The imposter, identified as Matiur Rehman, a 41-year-old resident of Muslim Ghopa in Darrang district, was taken into custody during a search operation. Along with his arrest, a fake Indian Army identity card and a Maruti Suzuki Baleno with registration number AS 01 ES 4744 were recovered.

Preliminary investigations and on-site interrogations revealed that Rehman had been enticing unsuspecting youths by promising them recruitment into the Indian Army. Shockingly, he had been collecting money from these individuals under the guise of facilitating their enlistment.

Prompt legal action has been initiated in the matter, with a First Information Report (FIR) being lodged at the Rangia Police Station under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rangia PS is currently spearheading further investigations to uncover the extent of the recruitment scam and bring all culprits to justice.