A severe road accident occurred at Salbari in Baksa due to the absence of signage on a culvert under construction at Amrattari on the Manah-Bhawanipur link road. The collision involved an e-rickshaw, AS28E R1779 and a goods-carrying Bolero vehicle, AS01MC 7818.

The e-rickshaw driver, Dhruv Das, sustained serious injuries in the accident. Local residents, along with the Anand Bazar police rushed to the scene and referred Das to the hospital for urgent medical attention. The collision left the e-rickshaw devastated by the impact from the Bolero vehicle.

The Bolero driver fled the scene abandoning the vehicle in a nearby field. Preliminary reports suggest the accident occurred in the dark due to the lack of proper signage indicating the ongoing construction work on the culvert. This part of the road, built at a significant cost of several crores, lacked necessary safety warnings, contributing to the incident.

Residents have expressed concerns about the safety measures at the construction site and are urging authorities to implement proper signage to prevent further accidents.