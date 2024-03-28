A baby conceived through IVF technology was born at Guwahati Medical College, in a first.

The news was confirmed by GMCH principal Achyut Chandra Baishya.

While addressing a press conference he stated that an infertility clinic was started in 2022 in the hospital. On March 27, a female baby conceived through IVF was delivered in the hospital. He further said that the baby weighed 2.6 kg and that both mother and baby were in stable condition.

The IVF treatment is conducted on Wednesday and Friday every week at the hospital, according to the authorities.