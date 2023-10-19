The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam on October 19 successfully apprehended a corrupt public servant in a sting operation. The accused, Jalen Baishya, In-charge Principal of the Food Craft Institute in Samaguri, found himself in the hot seat after allegedly demanding a bribe from a complainant.

The complaint, which reached the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, on October 19, 2023, detailed how Baishya had initially sought a bribe of Rs. 2,500 from the complainant to expedite payments related to the supply of vegetables and grocery items to the Food Craft Institute. Subsequently, the demand was lowered to Rs. 2,000.

Refusing to yield to extortion, the complainant turned to the vigilant authorities, prompting the Directorate to take swift legal action against the accused.

In an planned operation, a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, laid a trap on October 19, 2023, in Samaguri. The result was the apprehension of Jalen Baishya, who was caught red-handed in the act. Independent witnesses were present during the operation as Baishya accepted the demanded bribe of Rs. 2,000 at Samaguri Tiniali, located under the jurisdiction of the Samaguri Police Station in Nagaon district. The tainted bribe money was seized from Baishya's possession.

Subsequent to the successful operation and gathering of compelling evidence against the public servant, Jalen Baishya was placed under arrest by the vigilant team from the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam.

A case has been officially registered in the ACB Police Station on October 19, 2023, under the title ACB P.S. Case No. 86/2023. The case is being pursued under section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.