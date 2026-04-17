Assam in focus as national report flags severe bat habitat crisis in northeast

A landmark national assessment released on International Bat Appreciation Day has sounded a serious alarm over the declining bat populations in Assam and across Northeast India, highlighting habitat loss, mining, and intensive agriculture as key threats.

Titled State of India’s Bats (2024–25), the report marks the first comprehensive nationwide evaluation of bat species in over two decades. It documents 135 bat species in India, including 16 endemic species, with seven classified as threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The Northeast has emerged as a major biodiversity hotspot, with Meghalaya alone recording 66 species. However, the report underscores mounting pressures in the region, particularly in Assam, where entire colonies of Indian flying foxes (Pteropus giganteus) are being displaced due to large-scale felling of roost trees and land-use changes.

The study was conducted over two years by 36 experts from 27 institutions and led by the Nature Conservation Foundation and Bat Conservation International, with key contributions from the Zoological Survey of India. It draws on extensive fieldwork, scientific literature, and expert consultations.

Researchers identified multiple drivers behind the decline, including urban expansion, deforestation, and destructive mining activities such as coal, limestone, and sand extraction that damage cave habitats. The report also flags pesticide-heavy tea plantations and monoculture farming—particularly rubber and oil palm—as major contributors to habitat degradation.

Additional concerns include traditional hunting practices in neighbouring states, rising pollution levels, and significant gaps in scientific data related to taxonomy and long-term monitoring of bat populations.

To address the crisis, the report proposes a 10-year conservation roadmap for the Northeast, emphasising community-led protection of roosting sites, pollution impact studies, and enhanced pathogen surveillance to mitigate zoonotic risks. It also calls for a shift in public perception, urging recognition of bats as ecologically vital species rather than subjects of stigma.

Conservationists warn that Assam is at a critical juncture, as rapid development continues to fragment natural habitats. Without immediate and coordinated action, the state risks not only losing its bat diversity but also the essential ecological services these species provide, including pollination, pest control, and forest regeneration.