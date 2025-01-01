In a landmark move to enhance accountability in public service delivery, the Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services (RTPS) has expanded its scope to include school education services.

This step aims to streamline educational processes and ensure timely and effective service delivery for students and parents across the state.

This initiative underscores the government's commitment to ensuring transparent and efficient school education services, fostering trust among citizens, and building a robust foundation for future generations.

Additionally, the state has launched a series of transformative educational initiatives to create an inclusive and empowering environment:

Pragyan Bharati Scheme: Financial aid for marginalized students and merit-based rewards like the Dr. Bani Kanta Kakati Merit Award.

Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University: Boosting higher education access.



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Promotion of Indigenous Languages: Introduction of Mising, Rabha, Karbi, Tiwa, and Dimasa as Mediums of Instruction (MoI) at the foundational stage.

Assam Venture Educational Institutions Act, 2011: Provincializing services for venture institutions.

Section 12(1)c of the RTE Act, 2009: Ensuring access for underprivileged students.

Infrastructure Development: Establishment of polytechnics at Hajo, Majuli, and Tingkhong.

Procurement of bicycles to ease student transportation challenges.

Assam Veterinary and Fishery University: Strengthening professional education.

From supporting marginalized students to recognizing academic excellence and preserving Indigenous languages, Assam’s government is fostering holistic educational development while ensuring accountability and accessibility in public service delivery.