Assam: Income Tax conducts marathon raid on jewellery shop owner in Dhubri over alleged corruption

The Central Income Tax Department has launched an intensive, nearly 24-hour-long raid on jewellery shop owner Nupur Saha amid allegations of large-scale financial irregularities.

A team of around 10 officials is meticulously scrutinizing the shop’s accounts, raising serious questions about the source of its wealth and the owner’s business practices.

The raid, which began on Wednesday morning, is centered on a flat in Dhubri’s Rangali Residency, where Saha’s showroom operates. Sources indicate that this is part of a broader, coordinated operation targeting multiple business establishments owned by him.

Saha is accused of embezzling crores of rupees from contracts linked to the Assam government’s Social Welfare Department and other departmental projects. Authorities suspect that funds intended for projects for Scheduled Tribes were misappropriated and subsequently laundered to finance other ventures in Guwahati, Dhubri, and Barpeta. Investigators are reportedly treating the “white business of black money” as the central focus of the ongoing probe.

The raid has sent shockwaves through Dhubri’s local business community. This is not the first instance of Saha coming under scrutiny; the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had previously raided several of his firms in Guwahati.

Officials have sealed the premises and are interrogating multiple employees as they seek to uncover the full extent of the alleged financial misconduct. The Income Tax Department is expected to continue its investigation, meticulously examining Saha’s financial records and assets.