The Income Tax Department has initiated a raid at the office and residence of businessman and Congress leader Prakash Goduka, located at the Shine Tower in Arya Nagar, Guwahati. The raid, which commenced last night on the 5th floor of the Shine Tower, is currently ongoing, with a team from both Delhi and Assam participating in the operation.

The raid comes in response to allegations of tax evasion against Prakash Goduka, as he purportedly failed to file his taxes. A sizable team from the Income Tax Department has been deployed for the operation, indicating the seriousness of the matter.

In addition to the office raid, Prakash Goduka's residence in Ganeshguri, Guwahati, has also been subjected to scrutiny by the Income Tax Department. The simultaneous raids on both his office and residence underscore the thoroughness of the investigation being conducted by the authorities.

As the raid continues, further updates on the situation are eagerly anticipated to shed light on the outcome of the operation and any potential implications for Prakash Goduka.