The Income Tax department conducted a raid operation at Mubarak Ali alias Babu's residence in Dhubri's Aironjongla Pt, area on December 21, 2022.

Notably, the search operation started at 7 am early morning by a team of Income Tax officials.

As per reports, Mubarak Ali is a contractor in Delhi who has assets worth crores of rupees.

On the other hand, Ali owns properties in different parts of the state and within the country as per sources.

However, the investigation team has not yet spoken anything about the operation.

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As per the source, Ali recently purchased a property worth above 5 crores in the heart of Dhubri town along with a property worth above 3 crores which is under construction attached to Dhubri town.

Meanwhile, the Gross Direct Tax for the financial year 2022-23 stood at Rs 13,63, 649 crore which is up by 25.9 per cent over the last year, said the Ministry of Finance on December 18.

Gross tax collections are tax collections without refunds.

As per an official statement from the Ministry of Finance, Net direct tax collections stood at Rs 11, 35, 754 crores. This includes income tax collection of Rs 5,26,477 crore and corporate tax of Rs 6,06,679 crore.

The total direct tax collection as on December 17, 2022, for the financial year 2022-23 stood at Rs 11, 35, 754 crores, up 19.81 per cent from Rs 9,47,959 crore, the statement added.