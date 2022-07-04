Assam has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 3,400 crore this year due to pre-monsoon rainfall and floods, said a report by The Assam Tribune.

According to the report, the state government received Rs 324.80 crore this year as part of the State Disaster Response Force. The state government has reportedly asked for another Rs 324 crore from the Centre amid the crisis.

This, in addition to the Rs 700 that was unused last year, was used for relief and rescue operations, said the report.

It is felt that Assam will require more funds to repair damages caused by floods, landslides, and erosion.

It needs mention here that many roads and embankments have already been damaged and those can only be built after the water recedes.

The total number of casualties due to the flood and landslides this year rose to 179 across the state after 5 more people lost their lives.



More than 18,35,500 people are still affected due to the flood across 23 districts.