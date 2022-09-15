For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, the India-Bhutan border gates at Samdrup Jhongkhar and Gelephu along the Assam frontier is all set to reopen for tourists on September 23.

Notably, a delegation team of Bhutanese officials led by Director, Law and Order, Ministry of Home and Cultural affairs,Govt of Royal Bhutan, Tashi Penjore visited Kokrajhar to meet their respective counterpart officials of five districts of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on Wednesday.

While addressing a press conference, Tashi Penjore Director, Law and Order, Ministry of Home and Cultural affairs Bhutan said that the long period, many officials on both sides have changed and were not able to meet each other to establish person to person contact and friendships, which is essential for benefits of people living along the borders on both countries in terms of any cross-border issues.

''This time round as the COVID-19 Pandemic ceases, Bhutan government has announced the reopening of its borders for trade, commerce and transit—officially announced for 23rd September 2022, provided the COVID-19 situation does not change for worst,'' he added.

Meanwhile, EM BTC Dharm Narayan Das asserted that all are welcome to visit us after 23rd September 2022.

''This time as we open, we also welcome Regional Tourist to travel to other places in Bhutan through Gelephu and Samdrupjongkhar. Unlike in the past where we are able to issues entry permit only through Phuentsholing and Paro, we have added three more additional entry for tourist,'' Das added.

Tashi Penjore further added that the whole nation is now prepared to give visitors good experience- quality of services, quality of accommodation, transports, food etc.

''The SDF is charged to improve the services and pump back in tourism sector for infrastructure development for tourism and for environmental conservation. Eco tourism, nature tourism, bird watching, flora and fauna tour packages etc,'' he said.