Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 13 congratulated the team of RRR and The Elephant Whisperers for their historic win at Oscars 2023.

The congratulatory message comes after RRR's "Naatu Naatu" became the first song from an Indian film to win the best original song award on March 12 Academy Awards, defeating a field of heavy hitters that included Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and perennial nominee Diane Warren.

On the other hand, the documentary film 'Elephant Whisperers' bagged the 'Best Documentary Short Film' at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony on March 13.

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, the documentary film's producer and director, took center stage to accept the award.

''Remarkable ~ India Shines on World Stage

Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum & @guneetm for #Oscars95 to The Elephant Whisperers (Best Documentary Short Film); & to

@mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli and entire #RRR team as #NatuNatu wins #Oscars for the Best Original Song.

Proud!'' Sarma tweeted.

The success of "Naatu Naatu" had many authors, from the stars who danced to it in RRR (N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan) to the vocalists who performed it (Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava) to the choreographer who helped make its video a viral sensation. Songwriters M.M. Keeravani and Chandrabose received the Oscar statuettes (Prem Rakshith).

Unlike the other songs up for the award for best original song, "Naatu Naatu" was an integral part of the movie from which it originated. It first appears in RRR an hour in and serves as the soundtrack to a fierce dance battle between the movie's central characters and a bunch of stuffy British colonizers.