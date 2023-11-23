The Kacharihat Primary Health Centre, thrust into the spotlight by an India Today NE exposé on November 1, has been successfully reclaimed from the clutches of a gambling den. The doors opened on November 23 saw influential figures, including Nur Zamal, President of Kacharihat Gaon Panchayat, J.B. Roy, Joint Director of Health Services, Dhubri, and MLA Nazrul Hoque of Dhubri LAC, signaling a collective effort to restore the health center to its intended purpose.

The facility, initially envisioned as a crucial healthcare hub for the Dhubri district, had languished in a state of neglect for five years, as highlighted by the India Today NE report.

The impact has promised relief to the more than 15,000 residents of the Gaon Panchayat.The Kacharihat Primary Health Centre, whose construction commenced on March 1, 2014, was handed over to the health department of Dhubri on October 26, 2018, following the completion of the construction process according to official guidelines. However, the non-functional medical facility's crucial sections, including the Outpatient Department (OPD) and Inpatient Department (IPD), as well as the nurse's and doctor's quarters, were found in a state of disrepair. Shockingly, one of the spacious quarters designed for medical personnel had been occupied by a homeless individual for an extended period.