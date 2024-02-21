At Air Force Station Jorhat on Wednesday, the famed Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force is scheduled to enthral spectators with an exciting air show.



This air show will feature a variety of aircraft, including fighters, military transports, and helicopters.



A mainstay of the Indian Air Force, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team usually consists of nine aircraft and has a reputation for captivating audiences with their many air shows across the country.



The phrase "Sadhaiva Sarvottam" is easily inherited by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, sometimes referred to as SKAT, and it perfectly captures the saying "Always the Best".

In addition to showcasing these pilots' incredible abilities, this event will provide the general public a chance to observe the Indian Air Force's excellence and devotion. The group wants to encourage young people in the nation to enlist in the military and to raise awareness of the armed forces.