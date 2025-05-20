In a significant escalation of military preparedness, the Indian Armed Forces have commenced large-scale exercises at the Dollungmukh Firing Range, situated within the Dulung Reserve Forest in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, near the Arunachal Pradesh border. The training operations, which began on May 20 and are scheduled to continue until August 31, include live bomb detonations, rocket launches, and aerial firepower displays.





The Lakhimpur district administration, in coordination with the Forest Department, has issued a strict order barring civilian access to the area throughout the duration of the exercises. Authorities have urged local residents to exercise caution, refrain from approaching the restricted zone, and remain alert to avoid potential harm to life and property.





Historically utilized by the Indian Air Force for aerial drills originating from Tezpur Air Base, this marks the first instance of full-spectrum rocket and aerial bombardment exercises at Dollungmukh. The expansion in military activity signifies a bolstered security posture in the strategically sensitive northeastern frontier.





The ongoing drills are viewed within the context of evolving geopolitical dynamics, particularly amid growing defense cooperation between China and Pakistan. Sources indicate that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs is simultaneously ramping up internal surveillance and border vigilance to address emerging national security challenges.