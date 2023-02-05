Recognising the service of the people of Assam towards India's national security,a mega Ex-Servicemen rally was held at Balipara near Sonitpur (Tezpur).

More than 1400 retired Army personnel including war veterans, Veer Naris specially abled Ex Service Men and their dependents from districts of Sonorous and Bishwanath participated in the rally.



The Army has in the recent times accentuated its efforts towards harnessing this vast pool of disciplined and skilled human resource towards nation building.

In continuation of this effort as well as to upskill the participants, facilitation stalls by key agencies like Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, MSME and major public sector banks were established.

Specialist doctors from Army also carried out checkup and distributed medicines during the rally.

For benefit of the youth who accompanied the Veterans, information booths on career counseling with emphasis on NDA/CDS and the newly introduced Agnipath scheme were established.

Wheel chairs were also presented to specially abled veterans in addition to felicitation of Veer Naris and ex-servicemen.



The present ex-servicemen and Veer Naris were appreciative of the efforts made by Indian Army for organizing such a large scale event which provided them a platform to avail a wide array of services and get informed on the various ways to contribute to the society.