In response to an urgent call for assistance by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Indian Army on January 6, mobilized a specialized Relief Task Force to rescue miners trapped in Umrangso, a remote industrial town in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

The operation, launched on January 6, 2025, involves a highly skilled team comprising divers, engineers, and trained rescue personnel.

Equipped with state-of-the-art tools and resources, the task force is working under the guidance of a senior and experienced officer to ensure the mission’s success. The operation has been meticulously planned to handle the delicate and time-sensitive nature of the rescue effort.

Authorities are maintaining close coordination with the civil administration to receive real-time updates and facilitate a swift resolution to the crisis.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 6, shared a list of labourers who are trapped in the coal mine in Umrangso, Dima Hasao, Assam.

A harrowing incident at a coal mine in Umrangso, Dima Hasao district, has left several laborers trapped following a sudden flood. The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has mobilized extensive resources to expedite rescue efforts at the Assam Coal Quarry near the Meghalaya border.

The mine, located in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, is approximately 300 feet deep, with water levels rising up to 100 feet due to the inundation. Rescue teams, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local authorities, are racing against time to save the trapped workers. Despite their efforts, the flooding has made the mission perilous and complex.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his concern on social media, stating, “Distressing news from Umrangso, where laborers are trapped in a coal mine. The exact number and status are yet unknown. Praying to God for everyone’s safety.” The Chief Minister also confirmed that the Army’s assistance has been sought to bolster the rescue operations.