The Indian Army, on July 19 organised a Weapon and Equipment Display at Mariani Military Station in Assam's Jorhat to celebrate the Rajat Jayanti of Kargil Vijay Diwas and commemorate the selfless service of the fallen heroes of Kargil War.

The display saw the participation of an enthusiastic crowd of school going children of Mariani, Jorhat, Degree College and NCC cadets.

The visitors were thrilled and excited by the impressive showcase of weapons, artillery guns and state of art technology of the Indian Army Inventory.

During the event, students also interacted with officers and jawans. The disucssion provided young minds an insight to military life and inspiring the youth to join the armed forces. To commemorate the valiant sacrifice of fallen heros, a movie on Kargil War was also screened for the students.

The event was appreciated by all visitors. Overall the lasting impact on 152 students and NCC cadets has etched a desire in them to serve the nation.