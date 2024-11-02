Spear Corps of Indian Army organised the highly anticipated football tournament in Digboi, Tinsukia District from 28th October to 2nd November bringing excitement and opportunity to the region's youth.

A total of eight football clubs from Digboi and surrounding areas participated in the tournament.

During the tournament, the teams displayed outstanding sporting prowess and spirit highlighting the hidden talent in interiors of Upper Assam.

Out of the eight teams, Tingrai FC and Lakhipathar United Eleven reached the finals and the coveted trophy was finally won by Lakhipathar United Eleven.

The tournament is aligned with the government's vision to promote sports as a way of life for the people of Assam.

The event also provided a unique platform for the Indian Army to connect with the youth, fostering a sense of community and trust.

By encouraging participation in sports, the event aimed to empower young minds to make informed choices and not be swayed by seperatist propaganda.

The tournament not only helped to further strengthen the bond between the local populace and Armed Forces, but also assisted in bringing the communities together from across Upper Assam, fostering camaraderie and social cohesion.

The tournament also provided opportunities for young players to showcase their talent, build confidence, and develop essential life skills.

The event drew significant attention and participation from local communities, setting a positive tone for the region's future.