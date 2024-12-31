The Indian Army conducted a medical camp in the remote villages of Kengia, Mulling, and Hanju Gaon in Tinsukia district, Assam, as part of Operation Sadbhavana on December 30. A team of three doctors, including two civilian healthcare professionals and one Army doctor, provided medical services to the local population.

The camp offered consultations, medical check-ups, and essential healthcare services, along with the distribution of medicines. Doctors also educated the residents on preventive health measures, benefiting around 860 people of all age groups.

This initiative is part of the Indian Army's ongoing efforts to improve healthcare access in remote areas and support the well-being of local communities.

Earlier, on December 17, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Spear Corps visited the Special National Integration Camp in Wokha, Nagaland, organised by the National Cadet Corps (NCC). The camp aimed to foster unity and national integration among youth from across India.

During the visit, the GOC interacted with NCC cadets, praising their discipline and commitment to the nation. The GOC also inaugurated Nagaland State Day celebrations, highlighting the state's cultural heritage and contributions to India.