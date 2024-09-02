In a display of commitment to community welfare, the Indian Army organized a significant medical camp in the remote villages of Kailashpur and Hahkhati in Dirak, Tinsukia, Assam, on the 1st and 2nd of September 2024. This initiative was part of Operation SADBHAVANA, aimed at bridging the healthcare gap in underserved regions.

A dedicated team comprising seven doctors—four from the Civil Primary Health Centers (PHCs) of Bor Dirak, Kakopathar, and Kailashpur, and three from the Indian Army—joined forces with nursing staff, including three from the civil healthcare sector, to provide essential medical services to the local population. The camp featured comprehensive medical check-ups, consultations, vital healthcare services, and the distribution of free medicines.

The event saw an impressive turnout, with 1,150 residents of all ages, genders, and communities availing themselves of the services. Beyond addressing immediate health concerns, the camp also placed a strong emphasis on preventive health measures, educating the community on maintaining long-term well-being.

This initiative not only fulfilled critical healthcare needs but also reinforced the Army's ongoing commitment to promoting community health and strengthening its bond with the local populace in the broader mission of nation-building.