An Indian Army personnel on May 1, 2023, Cfn Sandeep Kumar, lost his life at Darranga Field Firing Ranges after a blast occurred while he was on sentry duty at the range.

He was severely injured due to the explosion and was provided immediate medical aid on the spot by a regimental medical officer available at the range.

He was further air evacuated to the Base hospital in Guwahati, where he succumbed to injuries.

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Cfn Sandeep Kumar belonged to Mandi District in Himachal Pradesh and is survived by his wife and a one-year-old son.



Indian Army expresses condolences and stands firm with the bereaved family of the soldier who lost his life in the incident.

An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the facts of this incident.