In a profound reflection on the secular fabric of India, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has attributed the nation's secular ethos to the ideologies enshrined in the Vedas, Upanishads, and the Bhagavad Gita.

Speaking at the International Geeta Mohosav held at Haryana's Kurukshetra on December 23, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Sometimes Britishers think, that it was they who shaped India, while few others claim that India actually took birth in 1947. But we all know that the 1947 concept was actually a political topic of national integration. But in reality, the socio-cultural aspect of India's civilization has been in existence for the past 5000 years. That is why I say, India is not a nation state but a civilizational state".

The Bhagavad Gita, another cornerstone of Hindu philosophy, complements the Upanishads by shifting focus towards devotion and the worship of a personal deity, Krishna. It underscores the importance of performing one's duty and living life with purity, strength, discipline, honesty, kindness, and integrity. The Gita's influence on Indian culture is significant, having popularized Hinduism across various strata of society by asserting that salvation can be achieved through adherence to one's caste duties.

These texts have not only shaped the spiritual and philosophical landscape of India but have also played a pivotal role in the country's freedom struggle. Leaders like Savarkar were deeply influenced by the Vedas, Upanishads, and the Bhagavad Gita, drawing inspiration from their teachings to forge a path toward independence.

The secular nature of Hinduism, as articulated in an article dated August 3rd, 2023, titled "Secularism is the Soul of Hinduism," further reinforces this notion. The article elucidates how the ancient teachings of the Vedas and other scriptures advocate for principles such as Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam ("Earth is one family"), highlighting the idea of universal compassion and goodwill. These teachings promote respect for all living creatures and encourage a secular outlook that respects individual paths to truth and self-realization.