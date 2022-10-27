Assam police sent back three Swedish nationals to their respective country after they were held in Assam's Naharkatia on charges of religious conversion on October 26.

A case which was registered against the foreigners was later dismissed after a discussion between the Embassies of India and Sweden.

According to police sources, the three nationals will fly from Delhi to their home country on October 27.

Further, a session court directed the district administration and the police to arrange for their deportation.

Speaking to India Today NE, ASP Dibrugarh Bitul Chetia said, "The Swedish nationals will be sent to Delhi on Thursday and after that, they will be deported to Sweden."

The development comes after the Swedish nationals in Naharkatia were found flouting visa norms and addressing lectures on religious interests.

The incident took place at Achabam Ghinai 1 No. playground in Nakarkatia.

As per the Dibrugahrh police, the nationals were detained by the police on October 26 and later after questioning sent to the Indian embassy in New Delhi following which they will be sent back to Sweden.

Swedish nationals identified as Hannah Mikaela Bloom, Marcus Arne Henrik Bloom, and Susanna Elisabeth Hakanason were detained as per the section 14 Foreigners Act.

The said nationals in the pretext of the "Peace and Healing Prayer Festival" scheduled between October 25 and October 27 lured people to the area to seek blessings and get healed which was organised by United Churches Fellowship and Bless Assam Mission Network.

According to police sources, these preachers intended to convert local people into Christianity.

Speaking to the media, DSP Namrup, Naba Kumar Borah said, "Three Swedish nationals came for a meeting in Naharkatia and as per their tourist visa they are not supposed to deliver any lectures."

It is to be mentioned here that, after the Swedish nationals' detention, locals from tea garden areas gathered outside the police station protesting the arrest of the preachers.

Reportedly, many began praying just outside the police station and raised slogans against the administration.