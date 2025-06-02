A 50-year-old woman from Assam’s Dhubri district has been found in Bangladesh under circumstances that raise serious concerns about her alleged detention and forced deportation by Indian authorities.

The woman in question, Dayjan Bibi, wife of Abdul Rejjak and a resident of Madhusoulmari Gaon Panchayat under Gauripur police station, was located wandering in the Gauripur area of Mymensingh district, Bangladesh. She was taken into custody by local law enforcement for allegedly crossing into the country illegally.

According to Bangladeshi police, Bibi claimed she entered Bangladesh via Kurigram about a week ago after being “pushed” across the border by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF). Her statement indicates that she, along with others, was forcibly taken to the border and expelled from Indian territory.

However, Bibi’s husband, Abdul Rejjak, has accused Indian police of playing a direct role in his wife’s disappearance. Speaking to local media, Rejjak alleged that his wife was deceitfully summoned under the pretext of a meeting and was later taken away by police officials. “When I returned from work and didn’t find her, I went to the police station. They only said, ‘Uporor order ase’ (There’s an order from higher authorities),” he said.

Rejjak further claimed he made several attempts to trace her, including through unofficial sources at the Matia Detention Camp in Assam. However, he was denied any information about her whereabouts. He believes administrative lapses in identity documentation—particularly errors during transliteration from Bengali to English during surveys—may have contributed to the situation, a recurring issue in the sensitive border region.

Meanwhile, in her testimony to Bangladeshi police, Bibi identified herself as the daughter of Moynal Sheikh and Sabjan Bibi from Naikur village in Madhusoulmari Gaon Panchayat, Assam. She stated that upon reaching Kurigram, she asked to go to “Gauripur,” referring to her native place in Assam. Locals, mistaking her intent, directed her to Gauripur in Mymensingh district, leading to her current location.

Bibi, who spoke fluent Bengali, pleaded with authorities in Mymensingh to help her return to her family. “I want to go to my family. Please arrange,” she said.

Confirming her custody, Mohammed Didarul Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Gauripur police station in Mymensingh, stated that a case was filed for illegal entry without valid documentation, and she was produced in court on May 31, 2025.

Authorities from both nations are expected to launch parallel investigations into the incident, which brings to light serious issues related to cross-border security, identity verification, and potential human rights violations.