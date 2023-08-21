India's oldest domestic Asiatic elephant -- Bijuli Prasad -- from Behali Tea Estate of the Williamson Magor Group in Sonitpur passed away on August 21.

As per reports, the elephant died at the age of 89 due to suffering from age-related complications.

Bijuli was sent from Dikrai Tea Garden to Borgang Tea Garden when he was a calf. Later, the Borgang Tea Garden was sold, and it was brought to the Behali Tea Estate.

Right after the demise of the elephant, many people gathered to pay the last tribute to him.

The reports also claimed that after receiving the information of the same, the Divisional Forest Officer of Borgang, Chakrapani Roy, and his team reached the spot in the morning and carried out the post-mortem before giving it a proper burial.

Following the death of the elephant, several conservationists and nature lovers expressed their grief.

Also read: Assam government seeks public suggestions on proposed law to ban polygamy