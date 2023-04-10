Indigenous Peoples’ Forum (IPF) has called for an indefinite Dima Hasao bandh demanding the bifurcation of the hill district, Dima Hasao, into two districts.

Addressing a presser, the NC Hills Indigenous students' forum said, "We have held a rally on March 23 demanding bifurcation of the hill district with the autonomous council along with PRC-related issues."

Further, the students' forum said that if the state government fails to reply to our demands which have been addressed to the chief minister within 10 days then the students' wing will go for an indefinite bandh.

The students' forum also asserted that both rail and road transportation will be impacted if the government fails to address the demands.

Also Read: Assam: Indigenous People's Forum demands creation of two separate districts dividing Dima Hasao

The IFP- forum a conglomeration of students belonging to Biete, Hmar, Kuki, Karbi, Vaiphei, Zeme Naga, Khelma and some other non-Dimasa ethnic groups has been spearheading a series of agitations demanding the bifurcation of the hill district since the state government changed the name of erstwhile North Cachar Hills to Dima Hasao vide notification on April 1, 2010.

The Indigenous People's Forum on March 23 has stirred up the entire atmosphere of Haflong city with the slogan 'No Migration No Rest'.

The Indigenous People's Forum (IPF) today organised a mass rally in one of the hill districts of Assam, demanding the creation of two separate districts by bifurcating the erstwhile North Cachar Hill District and the present Dima Hasao district.

The Indigenous People's Forum took out a rally demanding the creation of two separate districts dividing the Dima Hasao district from the field of Haflong Nagar Samiti.

Thousands of protesters raised slogans in front of the Haflong district collector's office with slogans that the demand for bifurcating the Dima Hasao district to create two separate districts should be met.

A memorandum was also sent to the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma demanding the formation of two separate districts by bifurcating the Indigenous People's Forum.