The Indigenous People’s Forum demands Boundary Demarcation Commission be constituted without further loss of time.



General secretary L. Hlima Keivom said that the state government set up a Task Force under the chairmanship of P.P. Varma, IAS, Chief Secretary (Retd) submitted its reports on November 16, 2011 stating the feasibility for creation of a separate district and recommended for setting up of two separate, independent autonomous district councils for both Dimasa and Non-Dimasa groups of people, but, with no tangible step taken towards its implementation.



“Further, an announcement was made for creation of a separate new

district during the Budget Session of the govt. of Assam in February, 2019.

However, there was no further step towards materialization of this announcement,” he said.



The Indigenous People’s Forum further stated that under chairmanship of the Chief Minister of Assam on January 23, 2022 to the effect that the GoM would look into the economic opportunities of all the ethnic groups of the Dima Hasao district and submit its report within two months however, with no follow-up action till date after 11 months and 16 days since this decision has been taken.



“In the last Meeting of the IPF with the GoM on September 11, 2022, it was decided to constitute a Boundary Demarcation Commission to be headed by a retired Judge of a High Court or a retired IAS,” it stated.



Keivom lamented that the state government is not sincere enough to recognise the genuine grievances of the Indigenous Hill Tribals of the district and to bring about a solution to the long pending Demand of the IPF to enable them to live as citizens of free India. The Forum further warned that if the government remains insincere to bring about solution to our problem when we are demanding in peaceful manner, we shall be compelled to agitate once again in Democratic processes and, none but the Govt. itself shall be responsible for any untoward incident in the processes.