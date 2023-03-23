Indigenous Peoples’ Forum (IPF) has been demanding the bifurcation of the hill district, Dima Hasao, into two districts.

The forum a conglomeration of students belonging to Biete, Hmar, Kuki, Karbi, Vaiphei, Zeme Naga, Khelma and some other non-Dimasa ethnic groups has been spearheading a series of agitations demanding bifurcation of the hill district since the state government changed the name of erstwhile North Cachar Hills to Dima Hasao vide notification on April 1, 2010.

The Indigenous People's Forum on March 23 has stirred up the entire atmosphere of Haflong city with the slogan 'No Migration No Rest'.

The Indigenous People's Forum (IPF) today organised a mass rally in one of the hill districts of Assam, demanding the creation of two separate districts by bifurcating the erstwhile North Cachar Hill District and the present Dima Hasao district.

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The Indigenous People's Forum took out a rally demanding the creation of two separate districts dividing the Dima Hasao district from the field of Haflong Nagar Samiti.

Thousands of protesters raised slogans in front of the Haflong district collector's office with slogans that the demand for bifurcating the Dima Hasao district to create two separate districts should be met.

A memorandum was also sent to the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma demanding the formation of two separate districts by bifurcating the Indigenous People's Forum.

Significant the IPF has been demanding the creation of two separate districts by bifurcating Dima Hasao district since March 30, 2010, after the name of North Cachar Hill District was changed to Dima Hasao, but so far the state government has not taken any step to demand the creation of a separate district, the leaders of the Indigenous People's Forum have alleged.

Meanwhile, before the media, the leaders of the organization said that the harassment given to the general public in the name of PRC verification should be stopped immediately and departmental action should be taken against the person who is harassing the PRC.

Earlier in 2022, A number of Dimasa organisations strongly opposed the demand by non-Dimasa groups for the bifurcation of Dima Hasao into two separate states.