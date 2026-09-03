Assam: Indigenous People's Forum opposes use of ‘Dima Hasao Autonomous Council’, gives 14-day ultimatum

The Indigenous People’s Forum (IPF) and several apex bodies in Assam’s Dima Hasao district have opposed the use of the name “Dima Hasao Autonomous Council” in place of the constitutionally prescribed “North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council”.

In a press release issued on September 3, the IPF said the constitutional nomenclature of the council could not be altered through a council notification, resolution or administrative order.

The organisation said the issue had earlier been brought to the attention of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. According to the IPF, the Chief Minister had told the forum that the name of the council had not been changed and that the rightful nomenclature continued to be the N.C. Hills Autonomous Council.

The IPF, however, expressed concern over an order issued by the Principal Secretary of the council on August 31, 2026, directing all heads of departments to use “Dima Hasao Autonomous Council” as the name of the council.

The forum has also questioned the timing and manner of the order, alleging that vested political interests could be attempting to create communal misunderstanding and divisions among indigenous communities for political gains. The allegation has not been independently established.

The IPF said the nomenclature issue should not divert attention from what it described as genuine concerns relating to governance and accountability in the district. It also appealed to indigenous communities to maintain peace, unity and harmony.

The organisation has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the August 31 order and restoration of the nomenclature it describes as constitutionally prescribed.

The IPF has given the authorities 14 days to withdraw the direction and restore the name. It warned that failure to meet the demand would lead to an indefinite bandh, including disruption of railway and highway services.

The controversy comes at a time when the council is officially using the name “Dima Hasao Autonomous Council”. The council’s official website identifies it as the former North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council.