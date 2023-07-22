David Keivom, the President of the Indigenous Students' Forum (ISF) has accused the construction company engaged in the construction of the four-lane national highway on the Silchar-Saurashtra East-West Corridor in Dima Hasao district of negligence in work.

This comes after, the students' wing on July 6 demanded the road along the East-West corridor to be cleared which has been damaged owing to the construction work of the highway.

According to the students' wing, the villages covering the East-West corridor are having a hard time commuting, hence demanding to repair the road from Jatinga to the Harangajao portion of NH 27.

On the otherhand, on July 22, David Keivom, president of the Indigenous Students' Forum, and a team of journalists took stock of the situation on the progress of road repair work in the Harangajao stretch from Jatinga on NH 27.



Also Read: Assam: Indigenous Students' Forum demands compensations to affected villagers by NHAI, warns construction company

David Keivom expressed his anger over it and told reporters before that six more construction companies had left the job without the repairs and now Dinesh Chandra R Agarwal Infra Private Limited is the seventh company which is again following the same as others.

It is to be mentioned here that the company has been entrusted with the construction of a 49 km four-lane national highway from Nirimbanglo to Harengajao in the Dima Hasao district of the Silchar-Saurashtra East-West Corridor for the construction of the four-lane national highway.

Earlier on July 6, David Keivom warned the construction company of the East-West Corridor in the Dima Hasao district to leave Dima Hasao within three days.

The Indigenous Students' Forum has issued a warning to the Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infra Private Limited Company of Gujarat engaged in the construction of the four-lane national highway on the Silchar-Saurashtra East-West Corridor from Dima Hasao district within three days.

It is to be mentioned here that the company has been entrusted with the construction of a 49 km four-lane national highway from Nirimbanglo to Harengajao in the Dima Hasao district of the Silchar-Saurashtra East-West Corridor for the construction of the four-lane national highway.