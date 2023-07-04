A Guwahati - Dibrugarh Indigo flight no. 6E2652 returned from runway on July 4 just before taking off from Guwahati, Assam due to a technical glitch.

State ministers Ranjit Das, Bimal Borah, MLA Naba Doley, State Housing Board Vice Chairman, Subhas Dutta, Congress leader Ramen Barthakur were all in the flight when the glitch was reported.

As per information, the flight returned back from the runway just before take-off due to defect in one of the engine.

Meanwhile, repairing is going on at Guwahati airport. Passengers are still on board the flight.

Earlier, a Vistara flight no UK71 heading towards Dibrugarh Airport from New Delhi was diverted to Guwahati on June 17. As per sources, the flight couldn't land at Dibrugarh airport owing to bad weather condition.

Also read : Vistara flight flying from New Delhi to Dibrugarh diverted to Guwahati due to bad weather