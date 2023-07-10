While Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued directives to plant 1 crore saplings for environment day, locals in Goalpara have been witnessing a tree-cutting campaign in the name of road expansion.

Hundreds of valuable saplings, trees have been felled in the name of building a 4-lane highway in Krishnai forest area of Goalpara.

There has been a strong reaction from nature loving organizations as well as the public over the cutting of trees.

Environmentalists have raised objection on the government as well as the forest department in Goalpara for cutting down of trees which serve as food and habitation for the animals residing the area. Few others have even demanded the forest department to stop the tree-felling activities as it is disturbing the natural habitat of the animals and causing trouble for the residents who stay near the forest.

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