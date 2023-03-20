The Indo-Bangladesh border along Assam’s Dhubri district is a ‘hot zone of crime’, including cattle smuggling, and the BSF has to maintain strict vigil in the area to control such activities, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the Assembly on March 20.

While locals may suffer 'difficulties' at times due to increased security in the border area, the state government can only resolve those concerns after consulting with the BSF, he added.

"The India-Bangladesh border is a sensitive location for a variety of reasons," Sarma remarked in response to a question from AIUDF MP Nazrul Hoque. Cattle smuggling, illicit trading of other products, and so on are common, and the BSF must take several preventative measures."

Also Read: Assam: Supreme Court reserves verdict in Sibsagar MLA's bail plea

Hoque stated that the markets in Dhubri district, which is two kilometres from the international border, are closed by BSF forces every day at 5 p.m., and the MLA inquired whether there were any such directives.

Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, said prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 are in force within 500 metres of the Indo-Bangla border from 6 pm to 5 am daily.

"In this region, the BSF must be rigorous. It is a high-crime area. I am not aware of the BSF's position on the issues you have addressed. "But, I will request that the deputy commissioner undertake meetings with all stakeholders, including the BSF, to determine what efforts can be made to mitigate the problems," he added.

In 2021, 1181 instances were reported in the border district, 612 cars were confiscated, 1326 persons were detained, 13,000 cattle heads were taken, and 617 livestock-related complaints were filed, according to Sarma.