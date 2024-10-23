A potential infiltration bid had been thwarted by the Assam Police on October 22. In a post shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister praised the state police for their swift and decisive action in preventing illegal entry.

The individuals, identified as Hasmot Ali, Bithi Khatun, and Rima Khatun, were intercepted during the infiltration attempt and subsequently pushed back across the border.

According to CM Sarma, the Assam Police have maintained a heightened state of vigilance to counteract such illegal cross-border activities. This proactive measure highlights the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to secure the state’s borders and deter unauthorized entry.

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