Social media influencer Sumi Borah walked out of Dibrugarh Central Jail today, May 22 securing release after eight months of judicial custody in connection with the high-profile multi-crore trading scam that sent shockwaves across Assam.





The release follows a significant bail order by the Gauhati High Court, which granted her relief in the final pending case lodged at the Barbaruah Police Station. With this development, Borah is now cleared of judicial custody in all registered cases related to the alleged scam.





The case, which has garnered widespread media and public attention, saw Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah alias Tapan Borah, and alleged associate Bishal Phukan emerge as key accused in an elaborate scheme involving fraudulent trading promises made to lure investors with exaggerated returns. The scam led to multiple FIRs and a sweeping investigation across the state.





Notably, the Gauhati High Court had earlier granted bail to both Tarkik Borah and Bishal Phukan on May 3, in the last pending case against them, paving the way for Sumi’s subsequent release.