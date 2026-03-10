‘Assam infrastructure’: Himanta Biswa Sarma counters critics over viral highway video

A short video posted by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 10 triggered a heated online debate after several users claimed the clip looked artificially generated.

The 26-second video, shared on X, shows a smooth highway in Assam that some viewers said resembled a Formula One track. The caption displayed a red cross next to “F1 Track” and a green tick beside “Roads of Assam”.

As reactions grew through the day, several users alleged the visuals were created using Artificial Intelligence. Some posted photographs of damaged and potholed roads, arguing that those better reflected the condition of highways in the state.

Responding to the criticism, Sarma rejected the claims and insisted the footage showed real infrastructure in Assam. In a follow-up video, the chief minister wrote: “Artificial Intelligence (red X) Assam Infrastructure (green tick).”

Opposition leaders also joined the criticism. Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh accused the chief minister of misleading people with the video.

“The CM has made a complete fool of himself and is now doubling down on his act of stupidity,” Singh said. “Picks up a random clip. Says it's the same road as if people will believe it. You should go and check out the National Highway roads around Jorhat Lok Sabha Constituency for real development. The street lights and guard rails say it all. What we need is a proactive leader, not a 4K reel AI CM.”

Sarma’s cabinet colleagues quickly defended him. Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika said critics were unable to accept the pace of development in Assam.

“People with negative IQ level of Rahul and Gaurav Gogoi will obviously struggle to digest the pace at which Assam’s infrastructure is transforming. That’s why they have conveniently started calling such visuals ‘AI-generated’,” Hazarika said.

He also posted another video showing vehicles moving through a crowded road lined with BJP flags during the party’s Jana Ashirwad Yatra led by Sarma.

“But here’s a simple question: will they now call this video AI too? For their information, this clip is from the same road, on the same day, during our Jana Ashirwad Yatra,” he added.

Culture Minister Bimal Borah also shared a separate video of a highway stretch at night, captioning it: “Silapathar to Jonai — National Highway at night. For Chamchas, even this is AI.”

The exchange continued to draw strong reactions online on March 10, with users divided between those supporting the government’s claims about improved infrastructure and those questioning the authenticity of the video.