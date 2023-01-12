ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd (OTPC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) in Guwahati "to build battery energy storage system project of capacity up to 250 MW / 500 MWh in a phased manner in Assam by forming a joint venture company.

ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd (OTPC) has inked an agreement to establish a battery energy storage project in Assam for Rs 2,000 crore, according to the reports on January 12.

According to a release, an investment of Rs 2,000 crore will be made in the state for developing the project," the statement added without giving a time frame. OTPC is a joint venture of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd, the Government of Tripura, and India Infrastructure Fund-II.

It owns and operates a 726 MW gas-based power station that meets 25% of the energy needs of the seven northeastern states.

OTPC managing director Sanil C Namboodiripad highlighted the project's benefits, stating that it will assist the state in boosting power availability during peak demand hours, better integration of renewable energy output with the electrical system, and strengthening grid resilience.

Namboodiripad went on to say that the energy storage project will bring in multiple avenues of employment, boost local businesses, and improve the utilization of green energy, carbon emission reduction, and overall socio-economic development in Assam.

It needs mention here that OTPC, a reliable energy supplier for Assam since 2014, is willing to be a partner of Assam in its transition towards decarbonized energy mix, according to the reports.