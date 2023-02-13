In a shocking incident, a man was brutally murdered at a drug rehabilitation centre in Hatigaon, Guwahati.

The victim have been identified as Arindam Khand. According to reports, Arindam was attacked by a drunk youth identified as Aminul Hussain in Miracle Foundation - Rehabilitation Centre in Lakhimi Nagar.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera. Police said that they have arrested the accused and sealed the Rehabilitation Centre. Police further added they have also arrested th owners of the Rehabilitation Centre identified as Bharadwaj Vaishya and Kaushik Hazarika.

Earlier in the day, A young woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam area on February 13, spreading sensation in the locality.

The young woman, identified as Priyolina Nath, was a YouTuber who ran a channel called Sanggi Vlogs. The woman had recently got married as per reports.

Reports suggested that the body of the woman was found early morning of February 13 at her residence, with a rope around her neck; however her body bore several injury marks raising suspicions of whether it was a case of suicide or murder.

Reports suggested that the deceased had got married three months ago and was living at a rented space in Bamunimaidam along with her husband, Pankaj Nath, a resident of Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district of Assam.

Family members of the deceased have alleged that Priyolina was murdered. Chandmari Police have arrested the husband of Priyolina and have brought him to the police station for questioning.