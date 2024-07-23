Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that under the PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, a total capacity of 1,073 kW has been installed in Assam across 311 households.

With strong support outlined in the Interim Budget 2024 and Union Budget 2024, a large number of houses are expected to adopt this scheme.

Earlier in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' on Tuesday aimed at promoting solar power and sustainable development. The initiative plans to illuminate one crore households by offering up to 300 units of free electricity every month. The ambitious project involves an investment of over Rs 75,000 crore, as announced by the prime minister.



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To ensure affordability, the government plans to provide substantial subsidies directly to people's bank accounts and offer highly concessional bank loans. PM Modi emphasized that the citizens would not bear any cost burden. The scheme will integrate all stakeholders through a National Online Portal.

To encourage widespread adoption, urban local bodies and panchayats will receive incentives for promoting rooftop solar systems in their respective areas. Modi highlighted that the initiative would contribute to increased income, reduced power bills, and employment generation.

The prime minister urged residential consumers, especially young individuals, to support the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' by applying through the official portal: https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in.