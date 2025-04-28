Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has informed that at least 22 people have been arrested in the state for "defending Pakistan on Indian soil" following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Sharing the update on X, Sarma said, "22 traitors arrested till now." Till the night of April 27, the number of arrests stood at 19.

Among those apprehended is opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, who was booked on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam attack.



Three new arrested individuals have been identified as:

Normal Hoque arrested by Goalpara police Seikh Saroj arrested by Tamulpur police Firajul Islam arrested by Dhubri police

On Saturday, Sarma had said that if required, provisions of the National Security Act would be imposed on the arrested.

"There are no similarities between Bharat and Pakistan. The two countries are enemy nations and we must remain like that," he had told reporters.

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed after terrorists struck Baisaran, a tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir, on April 22.