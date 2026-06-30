Assam: Inter-departmental coordination reviewed for fair and seamless APSC examination

A district-level coordination meeting was held at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office in Kamrup to review preparedness for the upcoming Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary).

The meeting was jointly chaired by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shri Subhasish Baruah and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education) Smt Geetashri Lachit.

Discussions focused on ensuring comprehensive planning and effective coordination for the smooth and fair conduct of the examination across the district. Key areas reviewed included the examination schedule, security arrangements, deployment of personnel, transportation and logistics, inter-departmental coordination, and contingency measures to address possible operational challenges.

During the meeting, the chair stressed the importance of seamless coordination among all stakeholders to ensure a secure, transparent and hassle-free examination process for candidates.

Officials also reviewed preparedness at designated examination centres and discussed mechanisms to maintain administrative efficiency and adherence to examination protocols.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners, officials from concerned departments and representatives of schools designated as examination centres, reflecting a coordinated institutional effort to facilitate the successful conduct of the examination in Kamrup district.