The interim bail granted to Mahbubul Haque, chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), has been extended until April 25, following an inconclusive hearing on Wednesday, April 9 at the court. Proceedings were stalled due to the unavailability of the case diary, delaying further developments.

Haque was re-arrested in March 2025 in relation to a case registered under Dhekiajuli Police Station (Case No. 55/2025). Acting on a production warrant issued by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Sribhumi, Sonitpur Police took him into custody from Sribhumi District Jail.

The case, lodged by complainant Mukshed Alom, includes serious charges under sections 318(4), 316(5), and 336(3) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 11(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), indicating potential links to unlawful activity.

Hoque is expected to be presented before the Tezpur court on March 13, 2025. His legal troubles continue despite obtaining interim relief from the Gauhati High Court in three separate cases filed in Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Gossaigaon.

Previously, Haque and five others were held in judicial custody at Sribhumi District Jail. However, only Hoque has now been moved to Dhekiajuli for further inquiry related to this specific case.