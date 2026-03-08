Assam: Internal rift widens in AIUDF as Dhubri cadres oppose induction of former Congress MLA Ali Akbar Miah

An internal rift has erupted within the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam’s Dhubri district after the party’s decision to induct former Congress MLA Ali Akbar Miah triggered strong protests from local leaders and grassroots workers. The political storm unfolded in the Birsing-Jarua constituency on Saturday, March 8, where agitated party members took to the streets, accusing the leadership of ignoring the sentiments of long-time cadres.

The unrest follows a high-profile joining ceremony held on Saturday at the residence of Dhubri MLA Nazrul Haque, where Miah formally joined the AIUDF. What was expected to strengthen the party’s local political base instead sparked a sharp backlash within its district organisation.

The AIUDF Birsing-Jarua District Committee convened an emergency meeting to deliberate on the development. Soon after the meeting, angry party workers staged a massive demonstration, raising slogans such as “Ali Akbar Miah Go Back,” “Ali Akbar Miah Murdabad,” and “Ali Akbar Miah Hussiar (Beware),” reflecting widespread resentment against his induction.

During the meeting, committee members unanimously passed a resolution opposing Miah’s return to the party. Several leaders argued that the decision was taken without consulting the grassroots organisation and warned that the move had deeply hurt party workers who had remained loyal to the AIUDF for years.

Local activists alleged that they had faced harassment from Miah and his supporters during earlier political confrontations. Although reports indicate that Miah issued a formal apology to party workers while joining the party, the gesture appears to have done little to defuse the anger simmering within the ranks.

“The sentiments of the workers who built this organisation cannot be ignored,” a local committee leader said, warning that the cadre may be compelled to take “tough decisions” if the party leadership fails to reconsider the move