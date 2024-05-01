Ledo Tea Estate playground served as the vibrant venue for the celebration of International Workers' Day, also known as May Day, organized by the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) Margherita branch on Wednesday. The event witnessed a gathering of significant magnitude, symbolizing solidarity and camaraderie among tea plantation workers.

The festivities commenced with the felicitation of esteemed guests followed by the inauguration of cultural programs and sports events, marking a day of commemoration and recognition for the labor force.

Jugal Parashar, the manager of Ledo Tea Estate, alongside Gautam Dhanowar, president of the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha Margherita branch, journalists from Margherita and Ledo regions, and dignitaries representing all 38 tea estates falling under the ACMS Margherita branch, graced the occasion. More than 10,000 workers from these estates added to the spirit of the celebration.

Hari Nanda Gorh, secretary of ACMS Margherita branch, highlighted the organization's longstanding commitment to advocating for the rights of tea garden workers, emphasizing the importance of collective action in securing their welfare. Gorh mentioned that for the past 18 years, the International Workers' Day has been commemorated with zeal and harmony across various tea estates, with a consistent focus on worker empowerment.

This year, an executive decision was made to recognize outstanding tea estates for their comprehensive development efforts. Ledo Tea Estate clinched the top prize, followed by Pengree Tea Estate in second place and Brahmajan Tea Estate securing the third position, as announced by Gorh during the event.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, representatives from the District Legal Service Authority Tinsukia were also present, underscoring the broader community engagement and support for the labor movement.