The Dhubri campus of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardeva Viswavidyalaya (MSSV) at Doomardah celebrated International Women’s Day with great enthusiasm, bringing together faculty, students, and staff to reflect on the theme of the year—"For All Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, Empowerment."

The program was conducted by Dr. Marina Mehjabin, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science. Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Pramthesh Bayan, Kolaguru of MSSV Dhubri, emphasized the importance of gender equality and the need to empower women across all spheres of life.

The event featured a series of impactful speeches by distinguished faculty members, including Dr. Tapsee Majumdar, Prof. Indrajit Shil, Associate Professor Swarnali Mandal, and Priyanka Bhagwati. Their addresses focused on women’s rights, empowerment, and the evolving role of women in modern society.

Students actively participated in the program, sharing their insights on the significance of Women’s Day. Sanjana Mahto and Neha Roy (Political Science), Simran Das and Megha Begum (English), Bhaskar Jyoti Som (Political Science), and Gargi Kalita (Assamese) delivered brief yet impactful lectures, highlighting the contributions of women across various fields.

Theatrical Performance Highlights Women’s Struggles and Triumphs

A major highlight of the celebration was a theatrical performance titled "A Story of Women," directed by Professor Swarnali Mandal. The play, enacted by students from the Department of Education—Riya Pal, Arifa Sultana Rahman, Priyanka Saha, Adhipati Sarkar, and Prasenjit Roy—beautifully depicted the challenges and victories of women in society, leaving a profound impact on the audience.

The event concluded with a collective pledge to continue advocating for women’s rights and gender equality. The successful celebration reaffirmed the university’s commitment to fostering awareness and dialogue on women’s empowerment.