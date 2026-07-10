Assam introduces 14-day paternity leave; expands maternity and family pension benefits in budget

The Assam Government has announced a series of employee welfare measures in the 2026–27 State Budget, including the introduction of 14 days of paternity leave, expansion of family pension benefits and extension of paid maternity leave to employees of government societies and public sector undertakings (PSUs).

Presenting the Budget in the Assam Legislative Assembly on July 10, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said government employees will now be entitled to two weeks of paternity leave, making Assam one of the few states to introduce such a provision. The initiative aims to encourage greater parental involvement in childcare and promote shared family responsibilities.

The government has also proposed to extend paid maternity leave to women employees working in all government societies and PSUs, bringing them at par with regular government employees.

In another key welfare measure, the Budget proposes to extend the benefit of 50 per cent Compensatory Family Pension (CFP) to the families of government employees who die in harness within one year of joining service, provided they were appointed on or after April 1, 2017. The benefit will be granted prospectively from the date of sanction.

The government said these measures are aimed at strengthening social security, promoting gender-sensitive workplace policies and enhancing the overall welfare of government employees and their families.