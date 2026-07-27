Assam introduces bill to allow tea gardens to use 5% land for commercial activities

The Assam Government on July 27 introduced The Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holdings (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the State Assembly, proposing to allow tea garden owners to utilise up to five per cent of their estates for non-core commercial activities or lease the land to third parties for approved purposes.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta tabled the Bill, which seeks to simplify the existing framework governing the use of excess tea garden land and facilitate investment in allied sectors.

Under the proposed amendment, tea garden owners will be permitted to either undertake approved activities themselves or lease up to five per cent of their estate to individuals or entities for a period determined by the state government.

The permitted activities include eco-friendly tea tourism, cultivation of food and cash crops, animal husbandry, green energy projects, social infrastructure, and food processing units.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill, the amendment aims to improve land utilisation, attract institutional investment, and enable specialised ventures while providing tea estates with additional avenues for revenue generation.